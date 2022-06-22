4 arrested in connection with Palestine apartment shooting

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection with a recent apartment complex shooting. A fourth suspect remains at large.

According to a report by the department, on Monday, June 13, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Memory Lane in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported that two vehicles containing multiple male subjects drove through the parking lot and began firing towards the victim and his vehicle. The victim was not struck but sustained minor abrasions during the incident. Investigators estimate that nearly two dozen rounds were fired.

After further investigation, Det. Jason Waldon obtained arrest warrants for Jacques Faulk, 24, of Palestine, Cason Lewis, 18, of Palestine, Devin Lomax, 25, of Palestine and Cameron Brummett, 25, of Palestine. Charges include engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday morning, Palestine Police Department’s SWAT team, along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division, executed search warrants at at a three residences. The report states that during the execution of the warrants, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody. Brummett was taken into custody in Jefferson County. Lomax, however, remains at large.

“These individuals are violent and have shown they are willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight. We are tired of the violence, the community is tired of the violence, and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops.” said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Devin Lomax is asked to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

