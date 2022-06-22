Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Palestine men arrested in connection with tractor, ATV thefts

Shane Brown Hollis, left, and Michael Smith
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two men from Palestine have been arrested in connection with thefts of ATVs and other items.

According to Palestine Police Department, two ATVs had been stolen from H&W Honda. An Anderson County deputy spotted two men in the area on ATVs and attempted to stop them. The deputy was able to stop Hollis Shane Brown, 23, of Palestine. The other subject had fled on foot, and was identified as Michael Smith, 27, of Palestine. Officers could not immediately find Smith, but Brown was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked for evading arrest/detention.

The ATVs were impounded, and were later returned to the owners.

Through continuing investigation, police investigators were able to identify Brown and Smith as suspects in multiple thefts, including a previous theft at H&W Honda and in the theft of a tractor from Lonestar Turf on June 12.

Warrants for Brown and Smith included theft of property $2500 - $30,000, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On June 16, police officers say they found Michael Smith in a shed on Oakland Drive. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the warrants.

Palestine Police investigators got a separate search warrant for a property near the town of Tucker. During the search of that property, more stolen equipment was found and seized.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

