Water to be available at city hall for those affected by Overton boil notice

Overton City Hall
Overton City Hall((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Chief of Police in Overton is encouraging residents affected by a boil water notice to come to City Hall at 5:30 p,m. Tuesday to get cases of water.

The original problem began on June 10 when a rupture occurred in a 10-inch water line on FM 850 East. A boil water notice was issued soon afterwards.

Chief Bryan Pool asks residents who picked up water Monday at Overton City Park to please not pick up any water today.

