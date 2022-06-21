UT Health, School of EMS to train Guam firefighters in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than a dozen officials from the nation of Guam will travel to Tyler throughout the summer to receive advanced EMS training.

School of EMS Chief Operations officer T.C. Howard with the school of EMS was contacted by Guam Fire Department officials more than two years ago. The goal is for the students to transition from a basic level of care to a paramedic level.

“Through a partnership with Guam Fire Department, the government of Guam, the EMS Commission, and Guam Community College we were able to establish this program and were able to put it together” Howard said.

The program starts with online modules for students to complete. A School of EMS official then traveled to Guam for live training sessions. The final part of the program is conducted in Tyler where students complete the clinical portion of the program.

“There are 16 total of us from the Guam Fire Department who are still currently in this program. At the end of it we’re all hoping to earn our nationally registered EMT medic level. That would be the highest level of care in the EMS system that Guam would be exposed to. Currently in Guam, the Guam fire department there are no nationally registered paramedics,” student Patrick Flores said.

While the students give the same level of care to their patients back in Guam, differences in technology, pharmaceutical drugs and equipment offered during the clinical portion of their training make for notable contrasts.

“Over here were just given more opportunities and I guess more equipment and more medications to offer to give the patient the highest level of care,” Flores said.

The goal is to bring back the training and knowledge learned from their time in the program to serve their community the best they can.

“While they were very well trained at the advanced EMT level, taking the next step to the paramedic level was a plan by the government and was also a need by the fire department to be able to provide this to their citizens,” Howard said.

Each group will travel to Tyler in teams of five. Each group will stay and train for two weeks at a time.

