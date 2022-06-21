Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler nonprofit continues provision of water at area bus stops

By Kristine Guevara
Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler-based nonprofit organization is resuming its practice of providing cold water at area bus stops this summer.

The Worthy Ones has kept the Bus Stop Water Project going since 2014. The organization places water coolers at some bus stops across Tyler so that commuters can easily grab a refreshing water as they travel.

It all started when The Worthy Ones Executive Director Nora Schreiber noticed her co-workers walking to work in the extreme Texas heat.

“By the time they got to work they just looked miserable. Any kind of drink they brought from home was already hot and so it just clicked.” Schreiber said. “You know there are a lot of people out there riding bikes, riding the buses, walking. And they need to have periodic stops so they can get something refreshing and cool down a little.”

The service has been considered a success and has made for happy commuters like Chris Vaughn who rides his bike around town and comes by the bus stop almost every day.

“This is what makes it. This is great because water, $1.50 you know in the stores. And this is free water and they give it to anybody.” said Vaughn.

You can find the Worthy Ones’ water coolers at five bus stops around the city this year: The South Broadway bus stop near Mikoto Ramen, the bus stop near the intersection of Fifth St. and Beckham, the Roseland Ave. bus stop by Brookshire’s, the Downtown Square bus stop, as well as the bus stop across the Salvation Army store.

Schreiber said the project is made possible thanks to volunteers, as well as their sponsors: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, the TJC Art Club, Atlas Automotive and Ozarka Water.

If you would like to help out this year. You are able to “adopt a spot” and help the organization refill the water coolers. Just visit their website at http://theworthyones.com/pastprojects

