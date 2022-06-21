Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets 15 years in 2020 shooting plea deal

Kevondus Brantley, 23
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man received a 15-year sentence for the fatal shooting that happened in July 2020 on Vance St. in Tyler.

Kevondus Brantley, 23, of Tyler pleaded guilty to the murder of Draveon Tykeith McCullough who was found lying dead in front of a residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Four other men were accused in the shooting including Kobe Warthsaw who was found guilty by a jury on May 31 and sentenced to 40 years.

Previous: 1 of 4 suspects arrested in connection with Tyler shooting death

Tyler man receives 40-year sentence for Vance Street murder

Murder indictments given to 4 accused in shooting death of Tyler man

