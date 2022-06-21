Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Another hot day out there, highs will be racing toward the triple digit mark this afternoon

Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will yet again be closing in on the century mark, with some spots peaking in the 90s, and others in the 100s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits across the area. Like yesterday, there will be a very low chance for a shower today, but nothing widespread is expected. Looking ahead, we continue to watch the potential for a cold front next week, and confidence in that is growing. It looks like this front will bring some needed rain to East Texas, more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days/weeks, as well as “cooler’ temperatures. Taking a moment to manage expectations, when we say “cold front” that (unfortunately) only means highs will go from the 100s to the mid 90s. This is the time of year you’ll sometimes hear us refer to these fronts by their unofficial name, cool front. Either way, this front will drop temperatures slightly, which I’m sure many will appreciate. Have a great Tuesday.

