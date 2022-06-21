Triple digit heat on tap for east Texas this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The heat will remain relentless as we head into the first full day of summer on Tuesday.

The infamous heat dome will dominate our weather landscape this week, allowing for skies to be mostly clear at night and mostly sunny during the day. We will bake under the hot, June sunshine with very few clouds out there to offer any type of relief. Worse yet, the odds for any type of cooling showers and thunderstorms this week is close to zero as the sinking air aloft will prevent those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers.

We will have overnight lows in the upper 70′s and daytime highs topping out around the century mark each day this week. Toward the end of the week and into the weekend, we will likely be looking at highs reaching the lower 100′s, making this our hottest stretch of weather in several years.

Furthermore, the heat index values will be topping out around 105 each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. I would not be surprised to see many of our east Texas counties go under heat advisories for several days this week due to the unrelenting heat that will be in place.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by this weekend, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas on Sunday or this time early next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat. We will cross our fingers and toes that this front can provide some relief in more ways than one come next week.

