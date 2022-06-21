Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer

The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.(Whitley Walden)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An incident in Gilmer left a semi-truck and trailer leaning off the side of a bridge Monday night.

According to an eye-witness report on-location, the truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer. The incident was said to be causing delays in traffic. Any information regarding injuries is unknown at this time.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

