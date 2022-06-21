More triple digit heat in the works as we progress through the week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The heat will remain relentless, and, if anything, will go up a few more notches by the end of this week and continuing through the upcoming weekend.

The infamous heat dome will dominate our weather landscape this week, allowing for skies to be mostly clear at night and mostly sunny during the day. We will bake under the hot, June sunshine with very few clouds out there to offer any type of relief. Worse yet, the odds for any type of cooling showers and thunderstorms this week is close to zero as the sinking air aloft will prevent those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers.

We will have overnight lows in the upper 70′s and daytime highs topping out around the century mark each day this week. Toward the end of the week and into the weekend, we will likely be looking at highs reaching the lower 100′s, making this our hottest stretch of weather in several years.

Therefore, we have gone ahead and declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions. Many areas will top out in the lower 100′s, making this heat wave the first we have seen in a few years. Keep in mind that last year in 2021 we had no-triple digit days at any of our main observing stations.

Furthermore, the heat index values will be topping out around 105 each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. I would not be surprised to see many of our east Texas counties go under heat advisories for several days later this week due to the unrelenting heat that will be in place.

Therefore, make sure you limit your time outdoors this week, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the temperatures will be at their highest mark. Also, make sure you stay hydrated by drinking fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks and seek the shade whenever possible. It would also be a good idea to check o on the kids and elderly neighbors as well.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by late this weekend, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas on Sunday or this time early next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat. We will cross our fingers and toes that this front can provide some relief in more ways than one come next week.

