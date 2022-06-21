Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The investigation continues into a fire that destroyed the Kilgore Best Western Inn on June 13.

According to the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office they have investigators from outside their agency working to recover video files from hard drives damaged in the fire. Some video has been recovered but needs to be enhanced. Investigators say the video files may help prove their hypothesis of how the fire started. They hope to have the recovered video by late this week or early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

Latest News

DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar
Investigation continues into Kilgore hotel fire
Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire
Kennedy Space Center in Florida
WebXtra: NASA one step closer to moon launch