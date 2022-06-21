Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The investigation continues into a fire that destroyed the Kilgore Best Western Inn on June 13.

According to the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office they have investigators from outside their agency working to recover video files from hard drives damaged in the fire. Some video has been recovered but needs to be enhanced. Investigators say the video files may help prove their hypothesis of how the fire started. They hope to have the recovered video by late this week or early next week.

