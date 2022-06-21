First Alert Weather Day in effect starting Thursday due to extreme heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions across all of east Texas.

Many areas will top out in the lower 100′s, making this heat wave the first we have seen in a few years. Keep in mind that last year in 2021 we had no-triple digit days at any of our main observing stations throughout east Texas.

Since this triple digit heat comes very early in our summer season, we do not want you to be caught off guard about taking your heat precautions seriously so that we do not have east Texans coming down with heat exhaustion, or worst yet, heat stroke in the days ahead.

Keep in mind that heat is the number one weather related killer of all our weather phenomena observed each year throughout the United States.

With the infamous heat dome sitting on top of Texas this week, the air will be sinking and compressing the atmosphere. This weather pattern heats us up and prevents those cumulus clouds from building up into afternoon, cooling downpours for us.

Therefore, make sure you limit your time outdoors this week, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the temperatures will be at their highest mark. Also, make sure you stay hydrated by drinking fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks and seek the shade whenever possible. It would also be a good idea to check in on the kids and elderly neighbors, since they are usually the most susceptible to the heat.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by late this weekend, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas on Sunday or this time early next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat.

