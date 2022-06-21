Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day in effect starting Thursday due to extreme heat

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions across all of east Texas.

Many areas will top out in the lower 100′s, making this heat wave the first we have seen in a few years. Keep in mind that last year in 2021 we had no-triple digit days at any of our main observing stations throughout east Texas.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

Since this triple digit heat comes very early in our summer season, we do not want you to be caught off guard about taking your heat precautions seriously so that we do not have east Texans coming down with heat exhaustion, or worst yet, heat stroke in the days ahead.

Keep in mind that heat is the number one weather related killer of all our weather phenomena observed each year throughout the United States.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

With the infamous heat dome sitting on top of Texas this week, the air will be sinking and compressing the atmosphere. This weather pattern heats us up and prevents those cumulus clouds from building up into afternoon, cooling downpours for us.

Therefore, make sure you limit your time outdoors this week, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the temperatures will be at their highest mark.  Also, make sure you stay hydrated by drinking fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks and seek the shade whenever possible. It would also be a good idea to check in on the kids and elderly neighbors, since they are usually the most susceptible to the heat.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by late this weekend, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas on Sunday or this time early next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

Latest News

DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Overton City Hall
Water to be available at city hall for those affected by Overton boil notice
East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar