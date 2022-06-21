Cowan Center announces big names for performance lineup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler Cowan Center announced the lineup for its 26th season Tuesday.

The season opens Sept. 24. “We have six series now, we started in 1997 with one series,” executive director of The Cowan Center, Susan Thomae-Morphew said.

This year includes the national tour of Broadway musicals Annie, Chicago, and Tootsie.

The special live music event features the “rock and roll band with horns,” Chicago. “We’re really excited to announce that after trying to get Chicago the band for ten years, we got Chicago” Thomae-Morphew said.

The performing arts series will offer The Texas Tenors and The Doo Wop Project. Comedy and magic performances include Justin Willman, Joel McHale, and Michael Carbonero and the distinguished lecture series features Daymond John and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Performances for the arts in education series include Lightwire Theater: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare along with Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Popovich Comedy Pet Theater are featured for the Kids at Night series.

Cowan Center Circle members may buy tickets to individual shows beginning Aug. 15 and new subscribers can order tickets June 27.

