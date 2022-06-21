City of Bullard implements restrictions to conserve water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard is taking proactive action during the heatwave to conserve water.

City officials are implementing a stage one water conservation plan. Here’s what this means for residents.

“Try to help conserve water, as we know as hot as it’s been - as hot as it will continue to be - we’re not having any rains, which means that we’re not recharging our aquifers,” said Bullard City Manager David Hortman. “At that point, your water levels start to drop which affects how much water could be pumped from that aquifer.”

The water conservation plan will permit residents having even numbered addresses to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Residents having odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Hortman said the city has noticed they are on track to use between 4 to 6 million more gallons of water this month than last month. He also said low water levels negatively impact the fire department and their ability to respond to emergencies.

“That could affect if we have a structure fire or if we have a grass fire. We need to be able to keep adequate water for the fire department to put that fire out,” Hortman said.

Hortman said if water levels don’t improve, they will likely have to advance to the next level of water conservation.

While the city will issue a fine if residents repeatedly refuse to follow the water restrictions, Hortman says that is not the goal.

“Our point is not to go out and start writing citations or anything; that’s not what we’re wanting to do,” Hortman said. “We just want people to be aware of how much water is being used.”

The City of Bullard asks residents to take additional water conservation measures such as turning off the water when brushing teeth, and watering potted plants with a watering can.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.