Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Central Texas firefighting brothers killed in wreck after battling wildfire

Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department
Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAXWELL, Texas (KWTX) - The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2 is mourning the deaths of Hunter Coco, 21, and Jonathon Coco, 25 two brothers killed in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Hunter, died in a traffic accident while returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20 outside of Lockhart, Texas shortly before 2 p.m. on June 20, 2022.

Jonathon was a member of the Department since 2016 and his younger brother, Hunter, for just over one year.

“We want to remind all that most of our fire and other emergency services are provided by selfless volunteers like these, and we pray for their families in our shared time of grief,” said the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department.

“The members of both the Department and District are grateful to all members of our community who have shown their support and eternal love to all of us and the Coco family in this very trying time.”

Donations in support of Jonathon and Hunter can be made to Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas 78656.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

Latest News

Chicago, Joel McHale headline new Cowan Center season
Counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina, Polk enact burn bans
DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Overton City Hall
Water to be available at city hall for those affected by Overton boil notice