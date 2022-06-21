Central Texas firefighting brothers killed in wreck after battling wildfire

MAXWELL, Texas (KWTX) - The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2 is mourning the deaths of Hunter Coco, 21, and Jonathon Coco, 25 two brothers killed in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Hunter, died in a traffic accident while returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20 outside of Lockhart, Texas shortly before 2 p.m. on June 20, 2022.

Jonathon was a member of the Department since 2016 and his younger brother, Hunter, for just over one year.

“We want to remind all that most of our fire and other emergency services are provided by selfless volunteers like these, and we pray for their families in our shared time of grief,” said the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department.

“The members of both the Department and District are grateful to all members of our community who have shown their support and eternal love to all of us and the Coco family in this very trying time.”

Donations in support of Jonathon and Hunter can be made to Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas 78656.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.