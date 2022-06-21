14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Crews are tragically on scene in the 33900 block of 19th Ave SW in Federal Way with a 14 year old male who loss his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks. Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead. pic.twitter.com/ATRL0Jst6c — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.