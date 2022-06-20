Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
What to expect at the 106th annual East Texas State Fair

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carnival rides, fried food and performing seals are making their way back to Tyler with the upcoming 106th year of the East Texas State Fair.

East Texas State Fair President John Sykes said the setup will look similar to 2021, but with new surprises. The setup from 2021 had the same attractions, but it was condensed due to the construction of the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center. The convention center remains under construction, but Sykes said that would not be a deterrent.

“The property that we’ve been operating on since 1912 has really been impinged by the construction, but so what? We’re going to figure out a way to do it,” Sykes said.

Sykes said the setup of 2021 taught valuable lessons for this year including relocating one of the ticket booths to a more populated area.

When it comes to entertainment, the same popular attractions including the seals and daredevils will be back, plus adding a hypnosis act, a butterfly exhibit, and a jet pack performance.

“People are riding jet packs while they are hooked up to a jet ski,” Sykes said, “In a pool, flying around, so we’ve got some entertainment and attractions that we’ve never had before.”

The fair will be open on September 23 through October 2.

“The fair is probably the greatest event in the area that covers everybody,” Sykes said.

