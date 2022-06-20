Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: NASA conducts dress rehearsal for new moon rocket

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERRITT ISLAND, Florida (KLTV) - NASA is taking a big step toward returning humans to the surface of Moon.

Monday, the space agency is conducting a “wet test” dress rehearsal for its new SLS, or Space Launch System, moon rocket and Orion capsule.

This is the final test before an expected demonstration launch by the end of the summer.

KLTV’s Lane Luckie offers a look from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

