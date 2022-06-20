Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview ISD superintendent talks about ‘hardening’ campus for school security

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox about a special meeting held Monday.

The special session approved purchasing property for future use. Wilcox said there was no specific plan for the property at this time.

The board of trustees attended a meeting in San Antonio regarding school safety. Wilcox shared what he learned about “hardening” the school with deterrents to avoid being a soft target.

