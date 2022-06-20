UT Tyler School of Medicine granted preliminary accreditation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has been granted preliminary accreditation.

UT Tyler reports the notification from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) allows the school to begin recruiting its first class of medical students for 2023.

“Many individuals have worked for years with relentless determination to make this medical school a reality. We have celebrated milestones along the way, and this is another significant one, because it means we are now ready to open the doors to medical students in Tyler,” said Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents.

UT Tyler announced Brigham C. Willis, MD, Med, FAAP as the founding dean. “This notification allows us to launch the next phase of accepting student applications and conducting interviews,” Willis said. “I am very excited about the next phases in the process.” Willis, who last served as associate dean for medical education at the University of California, Riverside, will lead the recruitment efforts of new students and establishment of the curriculum and facilities for the school.

