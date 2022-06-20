Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Tyler jazz camp teaches music, theory, history for fifth year running

Students going over music that they're going to play.
Students going over music that they're going to play.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sounds of drums, trumpets and more instruments are filling UT Tyler’s campus with the start of an annual jazz camp.

This is the fifth year of the camp and those attending range in age from 13 to 65 years old. They are spending the week learning all things jazz, from improvisation, to jazz listening and history classes. Dr. Sarah Roberts is UT Tyler’s Associate Professor of Saxophone & Jazz Studies and founded the camp.

“Jazz is America’s music, it was the first kind of pop music in our country and every type of music that we have, that we think of as American music, and even music around the world has been influenced by jazz,” she said. “So it really laid the foundation for what we know of as pop music and rock music, and country.”

J.T. Pundt plays trumpet and has been at the camp all five years.

“I learn something every time. I love meeting new people and getting a chance to play with people and getting a chance to hear other people. It’s always great to perform in front of a live audience,” Pundt said.

Being the first day of camp, musicians were divided by skill and began working on music. This is Simon Elliott’s second year at the camp. Elliot said he’s been playing music since middle school.

“There’s a lot of new faces and a lot of new experienced players. It helps me a lot, grow, I want to be around the more experienced and the more talented to get a better understanding of what I need to work on and focus,” Elliott said.

This year they are bringing in New York based saxophonist Chad LB and will be performing with him at a concert later in the week.

“It’s important that we’re continuing to teach the history and the traditions of jazz so that it stays alive,” Roberts said. “And so that students continue to learn the importance and how it really has influenced everything that they’re listening to.”

For more information on performances, times, and locations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
v
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
Zachary Wilson (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
Newton County deputies arrest Orange man in connection with fatal shooting
Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport

Latest News

Bus Stop Water Project
Bus Stop Water Project
ETX State Fair
East Texas State Fair Preview
Great Texas Balloon Race Wrap
Great Texas Balloon Race Wrap
Heat Wave
Heat Wave
Longview ISD school board approves property purchase at special meeting Monday