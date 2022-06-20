Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes in Crockett due to melting asphalt.

According to a social media post by TxDOT Lufkin, asphalt can be found melting on the road due to excessive heat from State Loop 304 from State Highway 21 East to the concrete pavement at State Highway 7 East. Crews are pouring lime water on the roads in an attempt to mitigate the damage.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

