Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Highs will be nearing the triple digits today, with some spots likely hitting 100°.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 70s. By lunchtime, some clouds should start to build across the area, and temperatures will be in the low 90s. There is a very low chance for a few showers today, 10% chance or less, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, feeling like the triple digits. Tonight, we’ll cool down into the 80s by 10pm, but hold onto the 90s for much of the evening. Clear skies overnight, lows in the morning in the mid 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast will be nearly an exact copy of today’s, including the low chance for rain. That low chance will stick around though Wednesday, then it looks like we’ll stay dry for Thursday through Saturday. Confidence is increasing that there may be a bit of a pattern change early next week - if this happens, we may see cooler temperatures and our best rain chances in several weeks. This will be something to watch over the next handful of days. For now, make sure you’re staying safe in this heat. Have a great Monday.

