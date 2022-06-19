Tyler residents celebrate Juneteenth with parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Tyler Juneteenth parade was held Saturday morning.

The parade began on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 10 a.m. Saturday and ended at Woldert Park.

Numerous organizations and sponsors participated in the parade, including Super 1 Foods, Tyler Junior College, and other local businesses.

“We have come a long way in society and in life over the years, and as we continue to come together and be for one another, the world will be a better place,” said Juanita Riveras. “That’s what it means to me sitting down here seeing all this happen. It shows what we can do when we put our minds to it.”

Riveras Is the founder of Angels of Blessing, an organization that gives back to the community and helps those who are struggling with addiction.

Tyler native Quarnovia Williams said she is proud of what Juneteenth represents.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. We got our freedom, unity; our whole family is here,” Williams said.

Bonnie Lee said it was her first Juneteenth celebration in Tyler.

“It’s very passionate that what my grandmother went through, what my grand farther went through, and we’re still not out of the woods,” Lee said. “It still continues to happen, but today means a whole lot.”

Betty Pettigrew said that it’s a blessing to have this celebration.

“Juneteenth means to me that by the grace of God that God brought us out,” Pettigrew said. “God spoke to somebody and that’s the reason we having Juneteenth today, and we give all the grace and the praying and all the loving to our heavenly Father.”

