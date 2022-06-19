Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, with a low chance for a few showers/thundershowers. Highs this afternoon will make it to the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits in many locations. Today’s chance for rain isn’t enough to cancel any outdoor Father’s Day and/or Juneteenth plans/activities, but I would have a plan in case you need to move indoors for a few minutes while showers pass.

Looking ahead, hot and dry conditions are expected to continue. The extended forecast features highs in the upper 90s/low 100s, mostly sunny skies, and no rain. Heading into next weekend, there are some signs we could see rain return to the forecast, that will be something to watch this coming week. Have a great Sunday/Father’s Day/Juneteenth.

