Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Organizers go to scorecards after final flight of Great Texas Balloon Race canceled

Weather shortened the competition in an annual East Texas hot air balloon event.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Weather shortened the competition in an annual East Texas hot air balloon event.

The final competitive flight for pilots in the Great Texas Balloon Race was canceled Sunday morning by race organizers due to unsafe atmospheric conditions.

As a result, they went to the scorecards to see who accrued the most points in the previous two days’ flights.

Finishing first overall was pilot Nick Donner, who won $7,500. The second-place finisher was Rhett Heartsill, winning $3,700, and finishing third was Johnny Petrhen, winning $2,500. The Winner of the Young Guns category was Patrick Nilz, who won $2,500.

Longtime commentator and voice of the balloon race Glen Moyer spoke to East Texas News about how the competition played out and the continuing popularity of the Texas event.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
v
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
Arrested were Travion Price, Shanquet McCray, and Dante Fagan.
3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary
Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones, one of the star's of CMT's Big Texas Heat
‘I’ve had a wild ride:’ Longtime Trinity police chief stepping down

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Organizers go to scorecards after final flight of Great Texas Balloon Race canceled
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches residents gather downtown for annual Juneteenth celebration
Zachary Wilson (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
Newton County deputies arrest Orange man in connection with fatal shooting
JUNETEENTH PARADE TYLER KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 6-18-22
Tyler residents celebrate Juneteenth with parade