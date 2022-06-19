Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Event celebrates Judge Quincy Beavers Jr., kicks off his foundation

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An event held Saturday paid tribute to Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. for his 28 years of service to Smith County as the first Black man to be elected as justice of the peace.

The event also celebrated the premiere of his foundation fundraiser.

The foundation has recently been established to continue the philanthropic vision of Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr., who is serving his last term as justice of the peace for Smith County’s Precinct 1.

The mission of the foundation is to provide college scholarships to disadvantaged students who have an interest in attending a historically black college/university (HBCU). This event is the foundation’s premier fundraiser.

Prior to becoming a justice of the peace, Judge Beavers worked with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a chief warrant officer and deputy sheriff, which gives him a total of 40 years with Smith County.

He has been a benefactor to many in the community.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
v
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
Arrested were Travion Price, Shanquet McCray, and Dante Fagan.
3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary
Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones, one of the star's of CMT's Big Texas Heat
‘I’ve had a wild ride:’ Longtime Trinity police chief stepping down

Latest News

Tyler celebrates Juneteenth
Tyler residents celebrate Juneteenth with parade
Source: KLTV Staff
Favorable winds lead to wild scoring day for Great Texas Balloon Race competitors
Destiny Jones (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Former Shelby County jailer arrested for allegedly stealing cash from inmate
Pictured is Alexander Blow after a February 17, 2017, arrest. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin police arrest man accused of shooting mother of his children