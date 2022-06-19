Event celebrates Judge Quincy Beavers Jr., kicks off his foundation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An event held Saturday paid tribute to Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. for his 28 years of service to Smith County as the first Black man to be elected as justice of the peace.

The event also celebrated the premiere of his foundation fundraiser.

The foundation has recently been established to continue the philanthropic vision of Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr., who is serving his last term as justice of the peace for Smith County’s Precinct 1.

The mission of the foundation is to provide college scholarships to disadvantaged students who have an interest in attending a historically black college/university (HBCU). This event is the foundation’s premier fundraiser.

Prior to becoming a justice of the peace, Judge Beavers worked with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a chief warrant officer and deputy sheriff, which gives him a total of 40 years with Smith County.

He has been a benefactor to many in the community.

