CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River. (SOURCE: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWCASTLE, N.H. (Gray News) – No one was hurt as a yacht burst into flames and sank in a river near New Hampshire Saturday, according to authorities.

The yacht, a 70-foot long 2007 Marlow named “Elusive,” was heading toward Wentworth Marina off the Piscataqua River in Newcastle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck.

The boat was soon completely filled with smoke, the passengers told New Hampshire State Police. Three passengers in the boat, along with two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
The three passengers, aged 67, 57 and 33, were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said the vessel drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide and across the state line into the state of Maine. Authorities said their attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful, and the yacht sank within two hours of the call off in the Maine waters.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

