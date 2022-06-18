Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant celebrates confidence, sass

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant was held Friday inside the Holiday Inn.

The pageant consisted of around twenty girls, ages one through 14.

The program was put on by an organization called Visions of Beauty & Excellence, which was founded in January.

“I founded this organization to give back to the community to uplift young girls and to also let them know it’s ok to be them. They don’t have to be anybody else; they can just be themselves,” says Keisha Neal.

Neal is a registered nurse and says she wanted to create an organization that would empower and inspire young girls to have self-esteem and confidence despite what they may be seeing and influenced by on social media.

Alaya Clayton is a pageant member who is hoping to come in first place and be crowned as Miss East Texas.

“It feels good to be a part of the pageant and be able to participate in something I think will help other girls young girls to make them believe they can do whatever they like,” says Clayton

Ashley Robinson is the assistant executive director of Visions of Beauty & Excellence, and helped put on the pageant.

“We had a total of about five practices and we did those at Bergfeld Park. We were lucky the weather held out really good so getting it all together it was a lot of teamwork.”

Mia Trejo is a six year old who is competing in the pageant.

“I’m excited about my dress and I like wearing my dress and my shoes. I also like standing on stage cause I never get to,” says Trejo.

All proceeds made from the event will go toward preparing the girls for The National Juneteenth Pageant in Galveston, Texas. That will take place in October.

