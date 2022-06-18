Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Michelson Museum of Art holds free art class celebrating Juneteenth

Art class
Art class((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Michelson Museum of Art provided free art classes to kids ages 6-11 at the George Washington Carver Community Center in Marshall.

Director of Education at the museum, Olivia Runnels, said they wanted to celebrate Juneteenth during this program and she selected a famous black artist, Alma Thomas, for the kids to base their paintings off of.

Angelita Jackson, Owner of the George Washington Carver Community Center, says the classes were part of an art camp hosted by the museum. Jackson said kids learned about art techniques while also learning about Juneteenth.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
Michael James Hudson
Man arrested after allegedly stripping Flint church’s AC units of copper

Latest News

Marshall Harrison County Juneteenth
Michelson Museum of Art holds free art class celebrating Juneteenth
Kilgore hotel destroyed by fire did not have sprinkler system
GTBR Begins
Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight
Bella Vista Beach
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
Swim Safety
Fire Department, Red Cross remind East Texans swimmers how to stay safe