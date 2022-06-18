Michelson Museum of Art holds free art class celebrating Juneteenth

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Michelson Museum of Art provided free art classes to kids ages 6-11 at the George Washington Carver Community Center in Marshall.

Director of Education at the museum, Olivia Runnels, said they wanted to celebrate Juneteenth during this program and she selected a famous black artist, Alma Thomas, for the kids to base their paintings off of.

Angelita Jackson, Owner of the George Washington Carver Community Center, says the classes were part of an art camp hosted by the museum. Jackson said kids learned about art techniques while also learning about Juneteenth.

