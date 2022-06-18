Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Shelby County jailer arrested for allegedly stealing cash from inmate

Destiny Jones (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer turned himself in to authorities after an internal investigation revealed that he allegedly stole cash from an inmate who was being booked into the jail.

Destiny Jones, 34, of Center, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor theft by a public servant charge on June 15. He posted bail on an unspecified bond amount and was released.

“As I have done since taking the oath as your Sheriff, I will continue to be transparent about the operations of this office,” Sheriff Kevin Windham said in a press release. “This was an unfortunate situation, and it is not something I am proud to release, but the public has a right to know.”

On May 18, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a complaint about a theft that occurred at the jail. Jones, who was employed as a correctional officer at the time, was seen on video surveillance taking cash from a booking area at the jail, the press release stated.

“An internal investigation was conducted and revealed that Jones stole $100 from an inmate who was being booked into the jail,” the press release stated. “Due to the findings of the internal investigation, Jones was terminated from his position as a correctional officer.”

At that point, the case was referred to the Texas Rangers, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Jones.

“We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Rangers for helping with this investigation,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

