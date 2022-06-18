Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Favorable winds lead to wild scoring day for Great Texas Balloon Race competitors

Extremely favorable winds made for a wild scoring day for numerous balloon pilots flying over East Texas Saturday morning.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Extremely favorable winds made for a wild scoring day for numerous balloon pilots flying over East Texas Saturday morning.

The second day of competition in the Great Texas Balloon Race turned into a scramble in which pilots seemingly could not miss the targets.

Dozens of pilots hit the targets laid out in the primary zone near Pine Tree ISD schools and two other targets further out.

The result led to 20 to 25 pilots all having a chance to take first place with a good showing in Sunday’s final competition.

KLTV-sponsored pilot Zerek Welz talk with East Texas News about how close the competition was and the strategies involved in positioning to score.

