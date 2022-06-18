Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few isolated showers have popped up again this afternoon.  It doesn’t look like as much as what areas saw Friday and any activity will die out quickly after sunset.  Partly cloudy skies tonight will continue into tomorrow.  Expect temperatures to start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and end in the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon.  A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and early evening.  Chances for rain are gone by early next week and temperatures climb into the triple digits midweek.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
Alanna Elaine Ramsey, 27
Affidavit: Arp woman connected to stolen pallet of 133 computers
v
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
Caney City police
Animal cruelty charge pending for former Caney City Police chief

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 6-18-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 6-18-22
Saturday Weather Trivia 6-18-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-18-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-18-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips