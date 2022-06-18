Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few isolated showers have popped up again this afternoon. It doesn’t look like as much as what areas saw Friday and any activity will die out quickly after sunset. Partly cloudy skies tonight will continue into tomorrow. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and end in the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and early evening. Chances for rain are gone by early next week and temperatures climb into the triple digits midweek.

