Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures

Get the latest on local news.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The summer heat is proving to be deadly to some cattle and livestock, and East Texas farmers are doing what they can to make sure their cattle remain safe.

According to a CNN report, the high temperatures, humidity, and low winds occurring this summer have caused at least two thousand cattle deaths in southwestern Kansas.

H3 Cattle of Timpson is a family-owned cattle operation. Co-owner Margo Hooper says they look over 70 cows and bulls that she and her parents raise, which are primarily show cattle.

The cattle themselves find shade or remain by the edge of a pond or in a pond to remain cool while being outside, but remaining too long in the water may bring other issues.

“It’s kind of a constant struggle to fight foot rot or hoof rot because of them being in the ponds, but it’s kind of the lesser of the evils right now,” said Hooper

Cattle, especially especially younger calves, can suffer from heat strokes or pneumonia when extreme temperatures arise. Signs include loss of appetite, runny noses, and tongues hanging out.

Hooper said that during a normal summer, there is no need to feed cattle hay as they will feed from the grass and have access to protein and mineral tubs. Experts explain that people involved in cattle operations may have to change their routines this summer.

“[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper.

H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth

Latest News

East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
Pageant Contestant
Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant celebrates confidence, sass
The Newest addition to The East Texas Brewing Company menu includes a peach Kolsch called “The...
East Texas Brewing Company serving new drink to benefit local nonprofit
Marshall Harrison County Juneteenth
Michelson Museum of Art holds free art class celebrating Juneteenth