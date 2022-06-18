East Texas Brewing Company serving new drink to benefit local nonprofit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The East Texas Brewing Company is serving a new drink and the proceeds will benefit and bring awareness to a local nonprofit.

The drink aids The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. The group empowers blind Americans through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment.

Alicia Lansford is their chief missions’ officer.

“We actually serve 40 local counties. Anyone who is visually impaired all the way to totally blind with a multitude of services” Lansford said.

The newest addition to The East Texas Brewing Company menu includes a peach Kolsch called “The Blind Ambition.”

“For us, ambition is doing everything that you can, and that’s all that we’re about here, is for people to be people first before they’re blind. And you still have those hopes and those dreams, and that’s what we really pride ourselves in is just empowering people who happen to be blind and visually impaired,” Lansford said.

The East Texas Brewing Company was approached by an employee of the organization and said they were happy to contribute to donations as well as awareness.

The co-owner of The East Texas Brewing Company, Annie Gilstrap, said, “He’s actually a local member of our community who had sight for majority of his life, and lost his sight 14 years ago. And so, he was telling us everything that Lighthouse for the Blind has done for him, the resources it has provided. It has provided him with a job, and it does so much for people in our community.”

The company also has family ties to the cause.

“”For us Lighthouse for the Blind ties in personally, for us personally with our son. And it’s just something we’re just glad to be a part of.”

East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hopes the outreach will allow for more acceptance for the blind community.

“And so, for us you know, showing abled people with disabilities in the community will help us communicate that even more,” Lansford said.

Two dollars of every beer sold at East Texas Brewing Company Saturday, June 18, will be donated to The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.

