Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida; 2 dead, 10 rescued

Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of...
Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after a nighttime boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport
A Marshall man allegedly voluntarily told investigators he had this meth in his vehicle.
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
Alanna Elaine Ramsey, 27
Affidavit: Arp woman connected to stolen pallet of 133 computers
v
Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’
Caney City police
Animal cruelty charge pending for former Caney City Police chief

Latest News

The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs
Source: KLTV Staff
Favorable winds lead to wild scoring day for Great Texas Balloon Race competitors
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse