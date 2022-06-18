3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary

YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September.

In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis.

All three suspects from that burglary have been arrested and indicted, the sheriff’s office confirms. The suspects have been charged with theft <300K of ATM, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office added that they would like to thank the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect, who was finally located and arrested on 6/15/2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.