Tyler native competes in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler native Savannah Hudson is representing East Texas in the 2022 Miss Texas USA competition.

Hudson was born and raised in the Rose City. She graduated from Tyler high school in 2015 and then went to the University of Texas at Austin where she studied nutrition. After college, she moved back to East Texas and worked for a nutrition program in Longview for two years.

The decision to compete all started back in the summer of 2021 when her mother encouraged her to sign up.

Hudson looked into the organization and realized that it might be a great idea after all even though she has no background in pageants.

Her extroverted personality also gave her a boost of confidence which she recognized through her dietetic internship.

“As I was going through the rotations with each of my preceptors, one of the things that every single one of them said was the patients love her. They relate so well to her. She is just one of those people where she connects well with people. And I feel like that was just my confirmation right there like, I definitely need to Miss Texas USA.” said Hudson.

She hopes to gain qualities in public speaking and presenting during her time in the competition.

Savannah says, “I just knew that it was something that would really push me out of my comfort zone.”

There are three categories within the competition: swimsuit, evening dress and interview.

Along with that, each contestant will have a specific platform to represent. Hudson’s platform is all about nutrition and how to have a good relationship with food.

“It’s important to have a good relationship with food because it affects all areas of our lives as far as mental health.”

Savannah says the hardest part in preparing for the pageant is stage presence. All it took was some hard work and practice and she was ready to walk the runway.

“I’ll admit, at the very beginning, when I first started practicing I was very nervous at first because I was like, this is not something I’ve done before. Hudson said. “walking on a long runway, that was the most scariest part for me. But preparing for it almost every other day and going outside and walking in heels really helped.”

Savannah says it has been a community effort to help her prepare the for the competition which begins July 1st through the 3rd.

“I’m not just doing this for me. I’m doing this for East Texas, for my area. I’ve worked here, I’ve lived here, I went to school here. We’re all a big happy family here. So I just want everyone to know that if you want to reach out to me, I’m on social media, you can find me on Facebook, Savannah Hudson.”

You can vote for Savannah Hudson now at this link: https://www.misstexasusa.com/contestants/miss2022/

You can also support Savannah Hudson by watching the livestream at this link: http://pageantvision.com/

