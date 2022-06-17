Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The road to Williamsport starts this weekend with the Little League District 10 Tournament

Lufkin All-Stars
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The road to a possible spot in the 75th Little League World Series starts this weekend for three East Texas teams.

Lufkin, Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East will all participate in the Texas East District 10 Tournament. The winner of the double elimination tournament will move on to the Texas East Section I tournament. If they can win there they would have to win the Texas East and the U.S. Southwest tournaments to earn a spot at the historic event in Williamsport, PA.

“There is nothing like going to Williamsport as a 12 year-old kid and getting to do that stuff,” Lufkin shortstop Hardy Brown said.

Lufkin will play Rose Capital West in the opening game on Saturday June 18. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Field #4 at Morris Frank Park. The winner will play Rose Capital East on June 20 at Golden Road in the winner bracket. The loser from the opening game will play the loser of Monday’s game in an elimination game at a site to be determined.

“There is nothing easy about it,” Lufkin coach Bud Maddux said. “Each step gets harder. We are looking at district right now. We are not looking past that.”

The last time a Tyler team won the tournament was in 2016.. Lufkin won the 2017 event and then went on to the Little League World Series where they won the U.S. Championship. In 2018 the Pineywoods Little League won the event. Lufkin won the 2019 and 2021 tournament. The 2020 tournament was canceled.

