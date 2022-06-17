Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man told investigators about a large amount of drugs in his vehicle in the hopes of getting protection, according to a press release.

Pedro Serrano, 32, is charged with possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to the press release, Serrano came into the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, claiming to be in danger. He asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force because he was concerned for his safety.

Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room. According to the press release, Serrano said he had a large amount of drugs in his vehicle, which was parked outside. He said he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying for the drugs from a supplier.

Investigators began arresting Serrano and he began fighting back inside the interview room, according to the press release.

Serrano was eventually arrested. A search of Serrano’s vehicle yielded the recovery of approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine.

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher stated in the press release. “I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Latest News

Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
Henderson ISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb named Region 7′s Superintendent of the Year
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
GTBR Practice Flight
High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight