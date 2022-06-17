Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man told investigators about a large amount of drugs in his vehicle in the hopes of getting protection, according to a press release.

Pedro Serrano, 32, is charged with possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to the press release, Serrano came into the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, claiming to be in danger. He asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force because he was concerned for his safety.

Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room. According to the press release, Serrano said he had a large amount of drugs in his vehicle, which was parked outside. He said he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying for the drugs from a supplier.

Investigators began arresting Serrano and he began fighting back inside the interview room, according to the press release.

Serrano was eventually arrested. A search of Serrano’s vehicle yielded the recovery of approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine.

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher stated in the press release. “I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect.”

