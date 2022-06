TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pilot made an emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport Friday morning.

At 10:05 a.m., it was reported that the pilot would have to make the landing. It landed safely by 10:20 a.m.

City spokeswoman Payton Weidman confirmed the report. More information will be reported as it is available.

