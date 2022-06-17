Marion County authorities arrest man in connection with baseball complex burglary

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After the Marion County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into the Jefferson Dixie Youth Association concession stand, the suspect has been IDed and arrested.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Gregory Glen Parker, 40, of Jefferson, was arrested by MCSO deputies with the help of the Jefferson ISD Police Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens.

“Thank you again to those who helped bring this person to justice,” the Facebook post stated.

A previous Facebook post stated that a man, who was later identified as Parker, broke into the concession stand located at a baseball complex off Highway 49 West near the Kellyville Community Center at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Numerous items were taken, and damage was done to the building,” The Facebook post stated.

A burglary of a building charge is pending against Parker.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

