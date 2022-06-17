Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Legacy tabs Brock’s Tim Arden as next baseball coach

Tim Arden
Tim Arden(Photo provided by Tyler ISD)
By Tyler ISD
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (TISD Press Release) - Tyler Legacy High School welcomes Tim Arden as its new Head Baseball Coach.

“We are excited to announce Tim Arden as the next head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “Coach Arden is a proven winner, and his passion and dedication to developing players is the right combination for our program. I am excited for our players and community as we get ready for a new era in Red Raider baseball.”

Arden has coached high school baseball since 1997, most recently at Brock High School, where his team finished as the 2022 3A State Runner-up. Coach Arden’s other coaching stops include Sunnyvale ISD, where he won the state championship in 2014 and was named the TSWA State Coach of the Year, Krum ISD, North Mesquite ISD, and Forney ISD. He holds a 351-122 record as head coach and has 16 out of 17 playoff appearances.

“I am unbelievably excited to be joining Tyler ISD and Legacy High School. I cannot wait to begin working with the players, coaches, and community to try to make Legacy one of the preeminent baseball programs in the state,” Arden said.

Arden graduated from Howard Payne University and held the ASC all-conference outfielder and NAIA record for most no-hitters in a season. Coach Arden, his wife, Lauren, and son Tye look forward to joining the Tyler ISD family this summer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport

Latest News

Lufkin All-Stars
The road to Williamsport starts this weekend with the Little League District 10 Tournament
Alto ISD athletics
Alto expanding girls athletics
2022 East Texas All-Stars
Bats power Angelina All-Stars to win in 5th annual East Texas All-Star game
The event raised over $1,000 for 22Q Texas. The group helps children and families affected by...
Bats power Angelina All-Stars to win in 5th annual East Texas All-Star game