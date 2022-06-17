Legacy tabs Brock’s Tim Arden as next baseball coach

TYLER, Texas (TISD Press Release) - Tyler Legacy High School welcomes Tim Arden as its new Head Baseball Coach.

“We are excited to announce Tim Arden as the next head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “Coach Arden is a proven winner, and his passion and dedication to developing players is the right combination for our program. I am excited for our players and community as we get ready for a new era in Red Raider baseball.”

Arden has coached high school baseball since 1997, most recently at Brock High School, where his team finished as the 2022 3A State Runner-up. Coach Arden’s other coaching stops include Sunnyvale ISD, where he won the state championship in 2014 and was named the TSWA State Coach of the Year, Krum ISD, North Mesquite ISD, and Forney ISD. He holds a 351-122 record as head coach and has 16 out of 17 playoff appearances.

“I am unbelievably excited to be joining Tyler ISD and Legacy High School. I cannot wait to begin working with the players, coaches, and community to try to make Legacy one of the preeminent baseball programs in the state,” Arden said.

Arden graduated from Howard Payne University and held the ASC all-conference outfielder and NAIA record for most no-hitters in a season. Coach Arden, his wife, Lauren, and son Tye look forward to joining the Tyler ISD family this summer.

