Harris County deputies release video of vehicle in fatal shooting of 8-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a vehicle used in a shooting that killed Paul Vasquez,7, Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. June 12 in the 13821 block of McNair Street where the victim sustained a gunshot wound during that drive by shooting.

Also home at the time of the shooting was the victim’s mother and two older brothers.

Vasquez was transported to Ben Taub hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators determined that a white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima drove by the residence and fired into the home multiple times.

The vehicle has extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators have identified no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.