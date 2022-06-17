Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the...
The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former North Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison. Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy.

In firing Phillips, Police Chief Al Jones said Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle. It was unclear from jail records if Phillips had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

