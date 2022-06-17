Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A few isolated showers have popped up this afternoon. There won’t be much and any activity will die out quickly after sunset, but at least a few places saw some rain and cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies tonight will continue into tomorrow. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 70s Saturday morning and end in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon. A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and early evening and again on Sunday afternoon and evening. Chances for rain are gone by early next week and temperatures climb into the triple digits again by midweek.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.