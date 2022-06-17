East Texas athletes honored by Longview Orthopedic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas athletes were honored at the Longview Orthopedic Clinic’s STAR Foundation Student-Athlete of the Year Awards Thursday night.

High School Student-Athlete of the Year:

Brayden Clinton of Gilmer High School

Collegiate Student-Athlete of the Year:

Zoe Craven of Northeast Texas Community College

Recognition for Distinguished Coaching Career:

Retired Volleyball Coach, Carolee Musick

Special Awards

Diligence:

Cash Courtney of Carthage High School

Leadership:

Maggie Truelove of Marshall High School

Humanitarian:

Alexis Grubbs of Spring Hill High School

Generosity:

Abby Short of Pine Tree High School

Perseverance:

Alton Gatson of Longview High School

