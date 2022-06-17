East Texas athletes honored by Longview Orthopedic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas athletes were honored at the Longview Orthopedic Clinic’s STAR Foundation Student-Athlete of the Year Awards Thursday night.
High School Student-Athlete of the Year:
Brayden Clinton of Gilmer High School
Collegiate Student-Athlete of the Year:
Zoe Craven of Northeast Texas Community College
Recognition for Distinguished Coaching Career:
Retired Volleyball Coach, Carolee Musick
Special Awards
Diligence:
Cash Courtney of Carthage High School
Leadership:
Maggie Truelove of Marshall High School
Humanitarian:
Alexis Grubbs of Spring Hill High School
Generosity:
Abby Short of Pine Tree High School
Perseverance:
Alton Gatson of Longview High School
