Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer((Source: Jasper County jail))
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who were arrested in connection with the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper have been indicted on murder charges.

An employee with the Jasper County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer were indicted on first-degree murder charges on May 12.

Minter-McMullen and Taucer were arrested earlier this year in connection with the death of 57-year-old Rexie Roy McMullen Jr. Judge Mike Smith arraigned them and set their bond amounts at $1.5 million.

Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)(Brandy Wyble)

Minter-McMullen was arrested on March 22, and authorities filed a murder charge on Taucer at the county jail, where he was already incarcerated on a burglary of a building charge.

Jasper police also said Jeramy Wayne Nickens was charged with arson in connection with the fire at Rexie Mcmullen’s house.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street back in February found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Previous stories: 2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire

Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

