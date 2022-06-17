Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Bullard begins water restrictions

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard will begin restricting water usage Monday due to dought-like conditions.

Residents with even-numbered addresses may water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Residents having odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday.

Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

