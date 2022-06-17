Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cause of Hotel Ritual fire in Jacksonville ruled as electrical

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From the City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas - On Sunday 06-12-2022, at approximately 1:06 pm, the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a Fire Call at 540 El Paso St. in the city limits of Jacksonville.

This address is known as Hotel Ritual. The days following have allowed the investigation into the area of origin and cause of the fire to occur. Due to evidence including fire patterns, witness and firefighter interviews, The Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office believes that the fire started in the basement of Hotel Ritual, due to an electrical issue.

We have no reason to believe that this fire was intentionally caused. We would also like to thank the public for their thoughts and prayers for our Firefighters and those impacted by this incident. We are glad to report that the injured firefighters are recovering well and are expecting full recovery.

Cause of Hotel Ritual fire ruled as electrical
Report: Marshall man voluntarily tells investigators about large amount of meth
